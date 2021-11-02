Editor,
The headline of your Oct. 14 Daily Journal is, “Inflation up 5.4% from last year.” Since July 7, the price of gas at the gas station where I work went from $4.179 to today’s $4.779. That’s a 14.36% increase in 3 1/2 months, on track with the reported 42% increase since Joe Biden took office 10 months ago. Several customers have remarked to me, “how can a person afford to live these days?”
I could have predicted that the United States would eventually give money to Afghanistan, because as evidenced by our deal with Iran, foreign policy under Biden, a doctrine if you will, is to appease our enemies with pallets of cash, give ground diplomatically, and offer more cash payments for future cooperation.
The big elephant in the room is the Build Back Better bill. In what are likely to be boondoggles, spending in the bill is largely uncapped, on the expectation that if a program is funded for say four years, a Democratic Congress and Joe Biden will pass legislation to extend a program. The proposed tax hikes to pay for the bill will raise only $2.2 trillion over the next 10 years, but Congress is also aiming to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The two bills will likely set a record for deficit spending and will increase pressure on the economy toward inflation.
It amazes me that a troubled economy, a weak foreign policy and costly legislation would be accepted by the public at large, but I guess that Biden’s falling approval numbers prove that I am not alone.
James Constantino
Daly City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.