The Journal’s Dec. 11 headline is “Highest inflation in 39 years.” You have to go back to 1982 for a higher rate, when Reagan was in his first term and coming off of Carter’s term of “stagflation.”
Obama advisors have repeatedly warned that inflation is the most pressing problem for the economy, but Biden has not taken heed. The White House has blamed the pandemic for the rise in demand after a year of lockdown, demand which has far outstripped supply. But Democrats have exacerbated the inflationary pressure.
Democrats are to blame for their stimulus bill which increased the amount of money floating in the economy, and which correspondingly increased demand sharply. Democrats are to blame for that stimulus bill and spending by the Federal Reserve which resulted in a labor shortage. The stimulus provided for unemployment compensation that caused workers to stay at home where they were making more money than at their jobs. Democrats are also to blame for supply chain disruptions at our ports, railways and highways partly because of labor shortages, partly because of lack of supply, and partly because returning businesses have caught Biden’s administration off guard.
Pete Buttigieg has been unable to address the supply chain disruptions and took a paternal leave just when he was needed most.
Democrats will be to blame for passing the most expensive spending bill in history if they manage to overcome moderates’ objections. Republicans are unanimously against passage of this Build Back Broke bill that the CBO reported will increase the deficit by billions. Just at a time when we don’t need more money floating around the Democrats plan on infusing trillions if they pass the bill.
Merry Christmas!
James Constantino
Daly City
