In a column this week, Sue Lempert quoted a source regarding the race for AD 21 who noted the negative campaign against Giselle Hale was “based on facts.” Funny that Ms. Lempert wrote a column just weeks earlier stating all such claims were “lies.” She did not note this. Also, columnist Rudy Espinoza claimed the negative campaigning against Hale was “all lies.” If Hale is a flawed candidate, the infantile “all lies” from columnists would seem a low standard.

Also Ms. Lempert misled again when referencing “Hale’s oversight in not registering as a Democrat.” Putting aside — how is changing your voter registration to NPP an “oversight;” the issue here is that Hale falsely certified that she was a Democrat from 2014-2018 when she filed her papers to run for Assembly in March (San Mateo Daily Journal June 7 “Ads dominate tough District 21 Assembly campaign”). If she were applying for a bank loan, her application would have been rejected for fraud; gather we have a lower standard for elected officials.

C.J. Keane

Redwood City

