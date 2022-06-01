Editor,
Rudy Espinoza Murray’s letter to the editor of the weekend edition of the Daily Journal correctly, in my opinion, condemns what is considered “dirty politics” over ads and mailers being circulated by pro Papan supporters. However, he stops short in his condemnation letter asking Papan to denounce these Super PAC paid ads by not saying he doesn’t support her. Hedging his bets maybe? I’m sure whatever aspirations for political future office Espinoza Murray has he’ll need both candidates support.
Having said that, I think it is quite obvious if you’ve read her story, Hale is a super progressive candidate and someone who I am not comfortable representing my interests. One needs only to see the cesspool of crime, drug addiction and rampant homelessness that is the “new” San Francisco. Due in part, because of the Hale like-minded progressive/socialistic ideas that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors adopted and currently failed, in their attempts to rein in the problems facing the city.
San Mateo County residents don’t need to be another San Francisco and having Giselle Hale as a member of the state Assembly will, in my opinion, only lead us down a similar path as San Francisco has become.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
