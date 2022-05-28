Editor,
Over $800,000 could help people pay their rent, fill up gas tanks, buy food for families and seniors, and pay endless utility bill increases for working families and those on fixed incomes … but instead, that money has been spent on attack ads paid for by Chevron, PG&E, the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association, against state Assembly candidate and Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale.
The San Mateo County Latinx Democrats condemn these special and corporate interests for trying to buy a seat in the California Assembly. We were founded to elect more Latinx folks and allies in all levels of government, but these dirty tactics discourage marginalized folks from even considering running for office. The attack ads are insulting to the voters of San Mateo County, filled with misrepresentations and demeaning depictions of Giselle Hale, and enough is enough.
Sadly, candidate and San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan has failed to denounce these special interest attacks on Hale. We unequivocally stand against these false attacks and ask that Papan do the right thing.
Hale is a progressive Democrat who has dedicated countless hours of her time to uphold progressive values — and we encourage you to read more about her record at gisellehale.com/democraticrecord. Hale has received numerous endorsements of Democratic groups, elected officials and community leaders.
The negative and false rhetoric goes against our Democratic values and we must speak up, no matter who we support.
Rudy Espinoza Murray
Redwood City
The letter writer is the president of the San Mateo County Latinx Democrats.
