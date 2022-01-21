I can remember my younger years when I only concerned myself with national politics. We are socialized and educated to focus on the highest offices of the land but, in reality, it’s the local stuff that matters. Across the nation, supporters and propagators of the Big Lie are running for office with one mission — to undermine our democracy. State legislatures have passed hundreds of bills since 2020 to prevent folks from voting. But not just any folks, but folx (Google it). Now, more than ever, we have to pay attention to local politics.
Who we elect to our special districts, school boards, city councils, county board and state Legislature matters. It’s the stuff that really impacts our day-to-day lives. Since 2020, we’ve really experienced these local officials’ impact. For example, if schools stayed open or closed, whether or not students have to wear masks, setting up vaccination sites, providing funding for small businesses to stay afloat, even giving funding for students to get internet access at home.
Even issues like much housing can be built are under the responsibility of local electeds. At all income levels, we have people experiencing issues with housing. It’s why we see flight from those who grew up in San Mateo County, unable to stick around. And for those that come seeking opportunity, it is very difficult to find something affordable. Tell a Floridian that you’re paying over $3K/month for an old 2 bedroom/1 bath under 900 square feet and it will get them laughing. Local elections matter.
So it’s baffling when I read about local politicians in the paper, including this publication, and notice that writers don’t talk about policy. I’ll give an example. A columnist of the Daily Journal just last week wrote about the county supervisor’s race. He mentions the amount of money raised, their endorsements, the candidates’ ethnicity/race/sexual orientation, some assumptions of candidate strategy, and some demographics on the voters. But the main thing the columnist leaves out is the most important thing — what are the candidates planning to do if they win.
I constantly write about why life experience and representation matter. I have called our politicos to heavily consider who they uplift and be part of leveling the playing field for all. I also call on politicos to make policy the top reason why they endorse, why they donate, and why they choose to help candidates. Too many times I’ve heard folks endorsing based on friendships or political expediency and completely excluding the policy. The policy is the thing those people running are being elected to do.
2022 is a crucial year. We are choosing our elected officials who will most likely be in office for the next decade, and in some cases, if our local history tells us anything, some of these folks will be in office for decades to come. I want to read about not how much a candidate raised, or how many friends endorsed them, but what they’re going to do when they take their oath of office, how they will serve the people of this county, and why their life experience most closely resembles the people they are running to represent. Because talking about how much money someone raised just tells us if their friends are “haves” or “have nots,” and that’s not a qualification to run for office. I also want to hear about politicos that break away from the status quo and help break the barriers that keep folx out of office.
We all have a responsibility to keep our beautiful democracy alive and well. Whether it’s simply showing up to vote, stepping up to run for office, or for those in power to extend that ladder for others to climb, we must take our responsibilities seriously and work for the greater good.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a director of the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
