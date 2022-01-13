In a normal election season, campaigns for two open seats on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and challenges to two countywide incumbents would make for a busy and riveting year.
Then along came open seats for Congress and the Assembly, signaling that 2022, far from normal, could be year in which the conventional rules of a campaign no longer apply.
District 2 (Belmont, San Mateo, Foster City): Nowhere is the above question more in evidence than in the race between Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and San Mateo-Foster City School District Trustee Noelia Corzo.
Stone has done everything a candidate is supposed to do. He said he has raised more than $163,000 for his campaign, including more than $50,000 through December 2021 — reports will be filed by Jan. 31. He has lined up dozens of endorsements, including former state Sen. Jerry Hill, assemblymembers Kevin Mullin and Marc Berman and a long list of local officials, including two Corzo board colleagues.
Corzo is betting that none of this matters anymore. She also has a long list of endorsements, less prominent than Stone’s, but she is relying on a shifting base of voters that includes more people of color who are in line with her progressive politics.
She did not respond to a request for her latest fundraising totals, but she said in an interview that she will rely on a grassroots network of active, like-minded people whose influence and effectiveness may not be evident on the establishment radar. Her campaign website notes she would be the first Latina elected county supervisor, and that 62% of the county’s residents are people of color.
That is not the same as registered or likely voters, which undoubtedly skew more heavily white. And, it should be added, District 2 residents are 52% white and 47% people of color, the largest segment being Asian/Pacific Islander. Assuming this remains a two-candidate race, this will be decided in the June 7 primary.
District 3 (Coastside, Woodside, San Carlos, Atherton, Portola Valley, Menlo Park): Some of the same elements of uncertainty also exist in this race. No one knows the universe of voters who will show up on Election Day.
Under ordinary circumstances, the June 7 primary should yield a November race between councilmembers Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos. Mueller has raised more than $200,000, including more than $100,000 in the second half of 2021; Parmer-Lohan has raised $180,000, including $60,000 in the second half of 2021.
Each of them has gathered a long list of endorsements. Mueller’s includes U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, Hill, Berman, Mullin and current state Sen. Josh Becker, reflecting his two-plus years on the Menlo Park council and the range of countywide contacts he has developed. Parmer-Lohan is benefiting from the state and national networks working to elect women to office, and from organizations that support LGBTQ candidates. Her endorsements including influential LGBTQ pioneers Rich Gordon, Tom Nolan and Ken Yeager.
If the money and the endorsements point to one outcome, it is undeniable that the county’s residents and voters are changing and, if national polling is any indicator, are eager for a change in how government functions, or does not. But maybe not here, a district that is 72% white.
Still, the growing influence of the Asian community could benefit Menlo Fire/Harbor District Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly. She did not disclose how much money she will report Jan. 31, but it will be interesting, and telling, to see the sources of her support. Her campaign website does not list endorsements.
Steven Booker, political director for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, did not respond to a request for his fundraising totals, but it is clear he will draw upon his labor connections. His endorsement list includes 24 unions or union-affiliates. He also is supported by Supervisor David Canepa and a host of other elected officials allied with the county’s progressive movement, although Booker, a U.S. Air Force veteran, may not fit the typical mold of a political progressive.
I will get to the races for sheriff and county elections chief in the next dispatch.
DURST-WHILE: Political junkies know that comic Will Durst, the nation’s preeminent political humorist, suffered a stroke last year. An all-star crowd of Will’s friends are hosting a benefit to help him with his rehab on Jan. 23 at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco.
LEE PORT: A pioneering woman in the San Mateo County Counsel’s Office, Lee Port died this week at the age of 91. There was a time when no school official made a move without checking with Lee. She was tough, smart and expert.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
