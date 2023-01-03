Matt Grocott

For the Christmas holiday, my wife and I, along with our son Daniel, traveled up to the Sierras to meet up with our other son, Patrick. It was nice to all be together for a few days, albeit not in the comfort of our own home.

When we made it back home, fortunately the power was still on but it wasn’t for long. At 8 a.m. Saturday, a mudslide took out a couple of power poles and undermined the road, making repairs to the power lines significantly more challenging. Thus, I am writing to you the old-fashioned way, using pen and paper. If you have ever read, “Reagan In His Own Hand,” published by the Free Press in 2001, you know it is how all the material in that book was first formulated: Ronald Reagan writing on a yellow notepad with a pen, wherever he happened to be. It was decades before the age of laptop computers and tablets.

