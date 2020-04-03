Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of an online resource website that he said will help people whose income has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The website, OnwardCA.org, will help employees access emergency resources, training for a new career and connections to employers seeking people with their current skill set.
Oakland’s Kapor Center and Fresno’s Bitwise Industries are running Onward CA in collaboration with the state, Mastercard, the University of California, California State University, California Community Colleges and more than 100 technology companies, including LinkedIn and Salesforce.
Onward CA currently has roughly 70,000 job listings, with a particular focus on the health care, agriculture, logistics and grocery industries. The number of listings is expected to eclipse 100,000 in the coming days, according to Newsom.
Newsom said 1.9 million California residents have filed for unemployment insurance since March 12. Qualifying residents can receive between $40 and $450 per week through the state’s unemployment insurance in addition to $600 per week in federal unemployment insurance.
Small business owners can apply for allocations from a pool of federal grants and loans in the recently approved $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package. Those grants and loans include the Paycheck Protection Program, under which businesses can receive up to 10 $1 million loans if they continue to pay their employees and put three-quarters of the loan toward payroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.