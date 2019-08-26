Cock-a-doodle-don’t
A citizen was cited on the 200 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay after repeated warnings for noisy roosters were made, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A South San Francisco resident was arrested on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Suspended license. A Huntington Beach resident was arrested for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A phone was stolen on Florence Street and the suspect was caught on video taking the phone. The victim said that the phone was turned on and that he has its location, it was reported at 8:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Vandalism. Property was vandalized on Shoreline Drive, it was reported at 7:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Accident/Property damage. Someone hit a light pole on Woodside Road causing traffic lights to go out and the pole left in the roadway, it was reported Thursday, Aug. 15.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Redwood Shores Parkway , it was reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.