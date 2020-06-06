Deliver them from evil: Someone was caught on camera stealing packages from driveways on Oak Knoll Drive in unincorporated San Mateo, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related charges on Pilarcitos Avenue while they were on probation, it was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, May 27.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a light pole on San Mateo Road while trying to pass another vehicle, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving on a suspended license, it was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Cited. Someone on Johnston Street provided marijuana to minors who were released to their parents, it was reported at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.
Public intoxication. A Montara resident was arrested for public intoxication on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.
