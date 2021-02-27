Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Park it somewhere else, mister: Someone got inside a white Chevrolet Equinox rental car in a parking lot and refused to get out on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

REDWOOD CITY

Robbery. There was an armed robbery on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Assault. Someone was jumped, assaulted with a deadly weapon and was bleeding from their hand on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Robbery attempt. About five to six people tried to steal items from a store and one of them assaulted an employee and fled in a blue Honda Odyssey and a blue Ford Expedition on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Grand theft. A spinning barber pole was stolen from a shop on Broadway, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Grand theft. A theft occurred at Acutech Autos on South Linden Avenue, it was reported at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen at a Bay Bread Co. on Shaw Road, it was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Disturbance. A domestic disturbance occurred at a Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Burglary. A burglary occurred on Mandalay Place, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

