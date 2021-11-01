The city of San Bruno is holding a community workshop Monday on the redistricting process for its City Council seats.
City officials said the workshop, which will be held virtually on Zoom and is set for 7 p.m., will be held to introduce mapping tools for the redistricting process using newly released 2020 U.S. Census data.
State law requires the city to do public outreach for the process, the results of which will stay in effect for a decade until the next census count.
The mapping tools are available at districtingsanbruno.org/Draw-a-Map, and will be discussed at the meeting Monday.
The city will also hold an in-person workshop at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at City Hall at 567 El Camino Real, and will have until a hearing in January to draw proposed maps and submit comments before the final district maps will be adopted.
Monday’s meeting notes and info about future meetings is at: https://districtingsanbruno.org/Schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.