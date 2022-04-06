Police in Daly City are asking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who kicked an elderly man, knocking him to the ground, while he was working in his yard last month.
The 84-year-old man was attacked about 5:58 p.m. March 25, as he was doing yard work in front of his home on the 300 block of Higate Drive, according to police.
Surveillance video shows a person running up behind the victim and kicking him to ground. The elderly man suffered minor injuries, police said.
The suspect was male but police didn’t have a detailed description.
The Daly City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and asking residents in the area to check home surveillance systems for video of the suspect and his possible vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119 or Detective McCarthy at RMcCarthy@DalyCity.org.
