Plans to redevelop an historic union gathering hall into a 120-unit condominium building near the Millbrae train station received support from officials who put it on a path to final approval by the Burlingame City Council.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously blessed plans to rebuild the old office building and gathering hall at 1868-1870 Ogden Drive into a six-story residential project during a meeting Monday, Feb. 22.
The site was the former headquarters of the Western Conference of Teamsters from 1964 until 1977, during which time the union carried on a bloody fight with the United Farm Workers of America, famously organized by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.
When tensions between the two groups were at their peak, the site was bombed in 1974 with such force that repercussions were felt 4 miles away, according to a city report.
Under plans for redevelopment, the existing building would be demolished and new condominiums would be constructed in its place. The project would include 35 studios, 30 one-bedroom units and 55 two bedroom units. Of the total 120 units, six would be set aside at an affordable rate of those earning up to 80% of the area median income.
The development would feature 150 parking spaces, accommodated through a combination of an underground parking lot and stacking mechanisms. Additionally, plans call for dedicating 1,600 square feet on the ground floor to community gathering space. And a public plaza is planned in the development too, where a plaque memorializing the site’s historic relevance will be placed.
Commissioner Richard Terrones said he supported the redevelopment plans, and suggested that the site’s historic value would not be lost through demolition of the existing building because the significance is linked to the organizing that took place at the site, not the structure.
“I think it’s a good project,” said Terrones.
Under the decision, the Burlingame City Council will have the final say in approving the redevelopment.
Officials generally supported the plans that align with their interest in allowing more residential construction in the northern portion of Burlingame with hopes of capitalizing on transit-oriented development opportunities presented by proximity to the Millbrae train station.
Commissioner Michael Gaul concurred, but said he would like to see a study of the city’s water supply that he expected would be constrained by the uptick in development throughout Burlingame.
The proposal is only a few doors down from 1814 and 1820 Ogden Drive, where another builder is interested in constructing 90 units.
Yet despite his reservations, Gaul shared his support for the project design.
“I like what we are seeing, I think it will be a good project for Burlingame,” he said.
In other business, officials unanimously blessed plans for Basecamp Fitness to relocate to a neighboring address at 251 California Drive.
The gym, currently located at 261 California Drive, would like to move into the vacant space next door because it is about 7,000 square feet larger than its current facility and it is designed in a more desirable format, according to company representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.