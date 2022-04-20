Plans for an apartment building with a commercial ground floor in Millbrae have been updated, with more residential units and more parking added, in addition to design changes to the building’s exterior.
The building would replace a shuttered Office Depot and adjacent surface level parking lot at 959 El Camino Real with 278 residential units, up from the 232 units indicated in prior plans. The development also appears to have gained a floor, now six stories tall.
The ground level will be retail and other commercial uses and a total of 349 parking spaces will be provided in a garage, for both shoppers and residents. The location is sandwiched between El Camino Real and Broadway, the city’s downtown corridor.
Of the residential units, 26 will be offered at below-market rates, set aside for low-income residents.
Plans indicate the structure will be just shy of 84 feet tall, comprising 228,802 square feet of residential space, 17,210 square feet of ground floor-commercial and 13,585 square feet for amenities on the 1.8-acre lot.
The proposal was submitted to the city June 30 last year by Texas based developer High Street Residential, and the project has yet to be reviewed by the Planning Commission. The property is owned by Bay Properties Inc. and was last sold in 2014, according to the county Assessor’s Office.
