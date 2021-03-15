The San Mateo City Council will consider a report Monday to purchase two motels on El Camino Real to house homeless people.
The plan is part of the city’s effort to have no homeless people living on the streets of San Mateo.
The number of homeless people living on the streets, in vehicles or in shelters in San Mateo County jumped from 1,253 in 2017 to 1,512 in 2019, according to the 2019 point-in-time homeless count. A count was not done last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county is currently in the process of looking at the cost of buying the two motels.
Before the plan can move forward, the San Mateo Planning Commission will hold a hearing on March 23.
Should the sale proceed, the county will then host a community meeting to provide details on its plan for the use of the properties, both in the short and long term.
The San Mateo City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.