Officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Millbrae couple last week after their vehicle stalled in a flooded underpass in Millbrae.
According to Millbrae Police Chief Christina Corpus, 63-year-old Rolando Ortigas Glorioso was driving his wife, 62-year-old Susana Glorioso, to work when they attempted to drive through the partially flooded BART underpass on Hillcrest Boulevard in the early morning of Dec. 23. The couple became trapped after water levels rose quickly and they were unable to be rescued.
“[First responders] did everything they could, but we’re investigating and researching what was the cause of that, in essence, flash flood,” City Manager Tom Williams said. “At this point we just don’t know.”
According to Williams, a city employee on his way to work spotted a different vehicle that had become stuck in the water around 5:30 a.m. After aiding the occupants and checking on a nearby pump that removes water from the area, the employee witnessed another vehicle, a pickup truck driven by the Glorioso’s, enter the water and stall.
“My understanding from some of the fire personnel and eye witnesses is that the water almost immediately started to rise up from waist high to chest high to neck high, just very rapidly, within 30 seconds,” Williams said.
The employee, Williams said, was attempting to help the couple when first responders arrived and took over the rescue effort. According to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Javier Acosta, the rapidly changing conditions became too dangerous and first responders had to retreat.
According to the city, 1.7 inches of rain fell between 4-6 a.m. that morning, and the city has seen more than 15 inches of rain this season, more than double historic averages. High tide had also occurred an hour before the incident.
The city hired an independent investigator to examine infrastructure, rainfall, sea levels and other potential factors, Williams said, noting that while the underpass has experienced minor flooding in the past, it had never before flooded to the point of becoming dangerous.
The pump and its backup generator were working as they should at capacity and had been inspected and serviced earlier in the year, according to Williams.
The underpass is typically the only way in and out of the Bayside Manor Neighborhood where the couple lived. To accommodate the railways extension into Millbrae BART built the underpass in the late 1990s or early 2000s. An alternate road to access the neighborhood was blocked off to prevent cut-through traffic.
Williams said the city is currently ready to deploy emergency pumps or personnel during future storms, and signs will be placed to warn against attempting to pass through flooded areas.
“There are no words to extend our sincere sadness to the family of the couple that we lost,” Millbrae Mayor Anne Oliva said. “What happened is a horrific tragic accident, but if it was to happen again it would be criminal.”
According to a press release, the city is ensuring alternative routes to and from the Bayside Manor Neighborhood, including from the southeast side of Aviador and Rollins Road. Williams said the investigation will likely take 30 to 45 days to complete.
“We’ll have eyes on this area constantly until we know exactly where all this water came from and how and what we need to do to improve the situation so it doesn’t happen again,” Williams said.
Councilmember Ann Schneider offered her condolences to the family of the couple and emphasized the need to address flood risks in the city. She said that while flash floods have not typically occurred in Millbrae, climate change and other factors could cause them to be more common.
“It breaks my heart to have lost two people,” she said. “Flash floods are no longer something that just happen in L.A. or Arizona, they happen here.”
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.