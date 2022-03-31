Editor,
The people who plan to build a seawall along the Bay need to acknowledge that there are two sides to a wall. While they are promoting the protection against storm surges, those walls will hold in our rainwater and runoff, necessitating pumps to prevent flooding. We have seen lately how these pumps are prone to failure.
In the past year we had major flooding in Burlingame due to failed pumps and a couple drowned in Millbrae for the same reason. Building a wall will also shift liability for flooding to the local municipalities instead of the property owners. It is far more likely that the walls will cause flooding than alleviate it. This expensive plan needs to be looked at from both sides.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.