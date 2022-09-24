A man suspected of shooting multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park in Redwood City, striking the Boys and Girls Club building, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Redwood City police.
The initial shooting took place Aug. 19, and caused a lockdown of the club and also Hoover Elementary School. An investigation resulted in the identification of Jorge Daniel Gomez, 32, of San Carlos, as the alleged shooter. On Wednesday, Redwood City police detectives and members of the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at his residence on the 2700 block of Melendy Drive and he was arrested, according to police.
