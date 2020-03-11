crime scene logo

A dead body was discovered on the 3400 block of Hoover Street in Redwood City early Tuesday morning, and authorities have not yet determined an identity or cause of death. 

The unidentified male was found on someone’s front lawn and was reported to police shortly after 8 a.m., said Lt. Casey Donovan. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the cause of death.



