San Francisco Bay conservation efforts will see a small increase in federal funding in 2020 that could grow dramatically if a bill authored by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier is approved.
The federal government spending bill signed by President Donald Trump Friday includes a 23% increase in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency’s San Francisco Bay Geographic Program, up from $4.82 million fiscal year 2019 to $5.9 million fiscal year 2020. The geographic program funds the San Francisco Bay Water Quality Improvement Fund, which was established in 2008 to support wetlands restoration and pollution mitigation projects in the Bay.
David Lewis, executive director of nonprofit Save the Bay, welcomed any additional money for wetlands restoration, which he described as key to mitigating the impacts of sea level rise.
“It’s not a huge amount of money, but it’s trending in the right direction,” he said. “Tidal marsh wetlands are important not just in creating a habitat for endangered species, but as a natural green infrastructure for protecting shoreline communities against flooding.”
He added that EPA money can and has been spent on pollution reduction, including green stormwater infrastructure projects.
Lewis was pleased to see the increased funding considering what he said was Trump’s poor environmental record.
“It was frankly a pleasant surprise,” Lewis said. “The president has proposed eliminating this funding two years in a row and Congress rejected that and in this case actually increased the funding. I think it shows just how out of step the administration is on environmental priorities.”
The $5.9 million in local EPA funding is also higher than the $5 million proposed by the House and the $5.75 million proposed by the Senate.
The spending bill also highlights the disparity in federal funding for Bay projects throughout the country. By contrast, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is getting $320 million, Chesapeake Bay is getting $85 million and Puget Sound is getting $33 million fiscal year 2020.
Lewis feels the San Francisco Bay should see more federal investment and noted most of the money being spent on wetlands restoration is coming from Measure AA, the parcel tax passed by Bay Area voters in 2016 that will raise $500 million over its 18-year lifespan.
“The San Francisco Bay gets a fraction of the environmental support funding that other bays around the nation have gotten,” he said. “The San Francisco Bay has a strong case as being worthwhile for more federal investment.”
Speier, D-San Mateo, agrees and authored the San Francisco Bay Restoration Act, also known as HR 1132, which would set aside an additional $25 million a year of federal money over the next five fiscal years for Bay restoration.
“In the past, we have received less funding than watersheds that are smaller and less populated. That must end,” Speier said in a press release published earlier this year. “With Democrats holding the majority in the 116th Congress, I am confident that we will succeed in getting our fair share of federal dollars for critically-needed restoration funds.”
Earlier this month, Speier also announced an amendment she made to the Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act, also known as HR 729, that would increase federal spending on protections against sea level rise, including seawalls and living shorelines. The bill is awaiting Senate consideration.
