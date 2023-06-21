Hillsborough pitcher Jack Baum typically prefers relief work to being a starter, but you wouldn’t know it by his gem in the District 52 Little League Minors Superbowl championship game.

The 10-year-old right-hander worked into the sixth and final inning of Hillsborough’s 4-2 win over San Mateo National in Tuesday evening’s championship game at Sea Cloud Park. Following five shutout innings, Baum departed after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth with his 85th pitch of the night, the maximum pitch count for a 10-year-old. He hadn’t thrown more than 50 pitches during the regular season.

Hillsborough baseball Jack Baum

Starting pitcher Jack Baum earned the win, throwing five-plus innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.  
San Mateo National baseball Luke Cruz

San Mateo National’s Luke Cruz hits an infield grounder to drive in one of his team’s two runs in the top of the sixth inning in the District 52 Superbowl minors championship game Tuesday night at Sea Cloud Park.

