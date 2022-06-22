San Mateo American brought home the District 52 Majors Superbowl Tournament championship in style.
After scoring 32 runs through the first two rounds of the four-day 11-12-year-old tournament at Fairway Park in Pacifica, San Mateo American finished off its title run with something of a pitching duel, topping Hillsborough 5-2 Tuesday night on Hooper Field.
American right-hander Lex Castiglia pitched like a man on a mission. The 12-year-old right-hander worked into the sixth and final inning, setting the 2022 tournament single-game record with 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing just two runs on seven hits, before maxing out his pitch count.
“I felt good,” Castiglia said. “I felt I could have finished the game, but I couldn’t because of the pitch count.”
Castiglia racked up eight strikeouts on the evening. But after Hillsborough sparked a one-out rally in the sixth — Josh Chou socked a one-out single to center and Hiro Wong moved Chou to second by reaching on a fielder’s choice — Castiglia turned it over to American right-hander Jake Schaff for a splendid finish.
Schaff was thrown right into the fire, having to face the heart of the Hillsborough batting order. No. 3 batter Chase Pulley and cleanup batter Leon Bleess each faced Schaff representing the tying run, but American’s closer notched a strikeout and a comebacker to finish off the championship victory.
“I know [Castiglia] wanted to finish it and he almost got it done,” San Mateo American manager Larry Weyer said. “Then we brought in Jake in a high-pressure situation. … That was the heart of their lineup … and he got it done.”
The secret to Schaff’s success was American catcher James Wright consistently putting down two fingers for the curveball.
“Curveballs curve and it’s hard for them to hit,” Schaff said.
Castiglia was pitching with a chip on his shoulder, and understandably so. Prior to the Majors Superbowl Tournament, the last game the big right-hander pitched in was the opening round of the San Mateo American Little League playoffs. Talk about your pitching duels, Castiglia’s A’s came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.
Come the Superbowl tourney, Castiglia bounced back not just against one opponent, but two. He started two games in a row for American, cruising through two innings in Monday’s 17-1 win over Alpine, keeping his pitch count under 20, allowing him to return to pitch on no days rest for Tuesday’s championship.
“He’s our ace,” Coach Weyer said. “We were able to save him over the course of the tournament. [Monday] he had a huge game … and we kept him eligible to pitch … and he came back and did it for us again today.”
The Hillsborough lineup had trouble solving American’s two right-handers, but they made up for it in the field by turning in one defensive gem after another.
Through their two previous tournament wins against Pacifica and Ravenswood, Hillsborough totaled just one double play. In Tuesday’s championship game, Hillsborough second baseman Chou and shortstop Nate Miller combined to turn three double plays through the first four innings.
“Outstanding,” Hillsborough manager Tim Tan said. “Up the middle, our second baseman and shortstop are solid contributors … and just play solid defense all day long.”
The superb defense was contagious. Hillsborough’s center fielder Wong made a rangy running catch to track down a long fly ball off the bat of Jake Long in the fifth. And in the sixth, after American loaded the bases, Ayden Lolin hit a sinking line drive to right field that could have broken the game open if not for a diving catch by Chase Zander, limiting Lolin to a sacrifice fly to score Alejandro Untama and keeping the game close.
“We expected it,” Coach Weyer said. “They’re our next-door neighbor. … I wanted nothing more than a close game.”
Lolin set the tone for American at the plate. A regular leadoff hitter since his 8-year-old season, Lolin provided runs in each of his three plate appearances Tuesday, going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. But, as Lolin explains it, that is his job, after all.
“To get on base and let the rest of my team do the rest,” Lolin said.
The speedy left-handed leadoff batter opened the game against Hillsborough starting pitcher Fletcher Flitts with a sharp single to center. Lolin then showed off his wheels, scoring all the way from first base on a double to left-center by Ronan Chiari. Chiari later scored when Castiglia reached on an infield error to give American a 2-0 lead.
American added a run in the second on an RBI single by Brady Weyer, who pulled in his hands to cover an inside fastball and smack it to center field and drive home Schaff. In the fourth, American upped the lead to 4-0. Lolin led off the frame with an infield single, stole second, and scored on a single to left field by Sam Prantner.
Hillsborough cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth. After Wong led off the inning with a bunt single, Flitts produced a clutch two-out double to drive him home. Arjun Kurani followed with an RBI single to center to plate Flitts.
Castiglia settled down though, setting down the next five batters he faced. And the American lineup rewarded him with an insurance run in the sixth. After American loaded the bases on three straight singles by Conor Roemer, Untama and Chase Weyer, Billy Ward chopped a swinging bunt toward the pitcher’s mound for Hillsborough’s reliever Bleess, who threw home for a force out. But Lolin’s sacrifice fly pushed across Untama to up the lead to 5-2.
Still, Hillsborough managed to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
“Just proud of the boys through this whole tournament,” Tan said. “They definitely put up a battle.”
Also taking the field for the Hillsborough Majors Superbowl team was Will Grosch, Will Cook and Tyler Tan. Manning second base for San Mateo American, with some rangy play of his own in the early innings, was Miguel Ceja Jr.
