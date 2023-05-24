The Bay Area Air Quality board plans to ban the sale of gas hot water heaters and gas furnaces by 2027 for homeowners does not make much sense when we have 200 natural gas fired power plants in California, and PG&E has one under construction.
Power plants would have to burn more gas to supply the extra electricity needed for all the electric appliances. The power grid can’t even handle peak demand now, with flex alerts and brownouts. Power outages have become more frequent the past few years, with gas appliances at least I have hot water and can cook on the stove-top. Then there is the cost to upgrade one’s electrical service panel and get the house wired to plug in the electrical appliances that draw way more current than the electrical service from PG&E can supply from the power pole. So that needs to be upgraded also. Whole neighborhoods will need to have power lines upgraded to handle the increased load.
More current through the wires also increases the EMF to a greater distance. That opens up the chance for increased cancer rates for people living close to the power lines. At my home, the power lines are right over my backyard. Then there is the shortage of electricians to do all the upgrading needed. I think that the district should start with the gas-fired power plants first before they force homeowners to do anything.
