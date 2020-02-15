Editor,
In all the back and forth on the merits of candidates trying to buy their way to the Democratic nomination, consider that none of that money goes to potential voters; that would be bribery, wouldn’t it? Every penny goes to the local economies where the caucuses and primaries occur, e.g., housing of candidate and staff, security and food; not to mention rental of venues, giveaways, transportation (to and from the contested area and while on the ground), lawn signs/banners and last but not least: devising, preparing, reviewing, presenting and the all important analysis of the radio, TV, print and social media messages that this money is spent on. Whether the candidate is successful or not, that money is spent in the community. I can’t wait for the money to really start pouring in to California in general and San Mateo County in particular.
Peter H. Deutsch
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.