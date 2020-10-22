Editor,
I tried to stay out of this debate about Proposition 15. However, after reading the letter from Lesley Tay-Chung in the Oct. 17 edition of the Daily Journal; I could not. Ms. Chung may be well intended, as are many others who share her sentiments. We all want more funds to go to the schools to help better educate our children. But the reality is, when you raise the property taxes of the commercial real estate … all you are in effect doing is raising the rent paid by the tenants (mostly small businesses), which will then raise the prices you individually will have to pay for their respective services and goods.
It all sounds utopian when you state that the “wealthy landowners” will then pay for the bulk of the education costs each year if Proposition 15 passes. But again, it will not come out of the landowners’ pocket. It will come directly from the small business and the individual community members themselves. What you and others who think like you don’t understand is that many businesses pay their rent plus their commercial landowner’s portion of the property tax and property insurance as well. If Proposition 15 passes, not only will all of us have to pay more for services and goods … but we will also be putting a lot of privately owned small businesses out of business.
The money needs to come from another source. Look at the improper misallocation of funds from the lottery. Clean that up first before passing an ill-conceived Proposition 15.
Dr. Andrew Soss
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.