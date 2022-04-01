Editor,
When parking during sunrise at a Denver grocery, a car pulled up that quickly reminded me of the mountain man in the 1972 movie “Deliverance.” It was stuffed with a baby fighting for back seat space. The heartbreaker was the driver was a white male who was smoking with the windows up to keep the freezing temperatures out. My afterthought is that humanity should be shouting to Big Tobacco merchants of death to “Squeal like a pig,” for their blatant deadly child abuse. Chris Rock would prefer a 100 slaps over one “Deliverance” squeal. (Thanks, Walmart for beginning to stop cigarette sales.)
Mike Sawyer
Denver, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.