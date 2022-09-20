I agree with Tim Donnelly who lamented the lack of competition in this season’s Burlingame City Council races. Usually we are awash with lawn signs, door knocking is rampant and the community is focused on important public policy. As an elected leader, it’s my favorite time of year.
But I disagree with him on the solution. Districted elections had a big impact on candidate participation. To start, 40% of the people cannot run because they don’t live in the odd numbered districts. With former Mayor Ann O’Brien announcing her retirement in June thereby creating an “open” seat, this would have usually meant numerous candidates running. In fact, I know several well-qualified residents who would have run for an uncontested seat. It’s not impossible to edge out an incumbent, but it is certainly harder than running for an open council position.
My strong sense is the community as a whole preferred at-large elections. We were forced to district elections by state law and a lawsuit. As we watch the experiment unfold, we can evaluate the positive and the unintentional consequences then go back to our state representatives with suggested changes. We can also keep appointing diverse commissioners and looking to mentor future candidates.
In the meantime, we are fortunate that Mayor Ortiz and Vice Mayor Brownrigg have served the city well. We don’t always agree, but they are highly engaged and caring leaders. Peter Stevenson, the District 5 candidate, is well known with an excellent track record of civic engagement.
I would encourage all residents to say YES to meaningful civic engagement. Commissions, advisory groups and attending meetings are great ways to start. These are much better alternatives than just “voting no” or worse, not voting at all.
The letter writer is an at-large member of the Burlingame City Council, residing in District 4.
