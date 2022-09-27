I appreciate Donna Colson responding to my letter, however, I disagree with several of her assertions (“Say yes, not no” in the Sept. 20 edition of the Daily Journal). I believe most people would prefer representation from within their district. Knowing who to call and having them living in and representing your neighborhood at City Hall is a plus.
I don’t see how district elections would be a deterrent to candidates stepping up to run for office. Logic would dictate that having a much smaller area and population would make campaigning cheaper and easier. There were only token opposition candidates in recent at-large elections.
I believe it is the power of incumbency that is discouraging competition. Incumbents prevail over 90% of the time. Aside from recognition and the ability to “grandstand,” they are far more likely to gain support and donations due to their likelihood of success.
Incumbents want to remain in power, but as they say, “a new broom sweeps clean.” We should ban consecutive terms.
