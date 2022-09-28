In response to Donna Colson’s Sept. 20 letter: The California Voting Rights Act ended at-large elections, which allow a majority to capture all seats. Districts solve this problem if the minority can be gerrymandered into a district. But a 60% majority can remain the majority in every district, continuing to shut out the minority.
The Center for Election Science, a nonpartisan think tank that studies how to make election systems more fair and inclusive, recommends a better solution: Proportional Representation. Under PR, if 40% of voters prefer one option, and 60% prefer another, with five seats at stake, the minority gets two seats, the majority gets three. The system CES recommends, Proportional Approval Voting, is simple enough that you can work out the results on the back of an envelope. It’s also cheap to implement, with no big investment in new equipment.
If PAV were used for the California Legislature, we’d expect Silicon Valley’s libertarian-leaning Republicans to gain a representative or two. Same for Democratic farmer labor types in the Central Valley. We would no longer have solidly “red” or “blue” counties, where 30%-40% of voters feel alienated from government.
Only one city in California has adopted Proportional Representation. If elected to San Bruno council, I hope to make that two. Albany, in the East Bay, uses PR with ranked ballots for council and school board. This is more complex than PAV, but still a solid choice. PR is widely used around the world — many countries in Europe use some version to elect their Parliaments; and Australia uses the ranked version for their Senate. More jurisdictions should consider adopting such methods.
