Dovetailing with my Oct. 19 letter to the editor, it is significant that Bohannon donated $1,000 to Fields’ campaign. It represents a clear conflict of interest, particularly, in light of recently passed Senate Bill 1439, wherein councilmembers will be subject to conflict of interest rules involving campaign contributions. This new law could require candidates to recuse themselves from certain decisions. Given next year there will be major, long-term final decisions on zoning, heights and density, developers have literally millions riding on those council seats. So far, Newsom, Diaz Nash, Linhares, Zygmunt have committed to not taking donations from developers, to avoid conflict of interest, not to mention running afoul of legislation designed to prevent this exact scenario from playing out. Fields and Loraine have not (Atkeson is not taking donations).
