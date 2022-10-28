Warren Lieberman is the best choice for mayor for the city of Belmont. He’s been mayor three times and on the City Council for 17 years, nobody is better qualified, has more experience, or done more for the city of Belmont. He’s the only candidate actually listening to residents with respect and an open mind.
When over 40-50 people spoke up against marijuana dispensaries in Belmont at a City Council meeting, and only truly about two people for them, everybody else on Belmont’s City Council including the mayor running against Warren Lieberman, still wanted the dispensaries. Warren Lieberman spoke up for the people. He basically turned to the others and told them they are not listening to the people and got them to wake up. Mayor Mates running for mayor did not listen to the people. You have to ask yourself: What is wrong with those people? Generally that means they have another agenda. On top of Warren Lieberman truly being the best qualified candidate who listens to the people, he does not have an agenda as the rest of the City Council seemed to have, Warren Lieberman seems to be the only person on the Belmont City Council who is “A man for the people.” He’s a gem. Four other mayors support Warren Lieberman. These are people who really care about our city, not some political organizations. We need Warren Lieberman badly and he’s the best qualified candidate for mayor of Belmont, hands down.
