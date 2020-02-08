Editor,

In this day and age when we need to start to develop students that are mentally and physically tough, why stop this program? If the program needs improvements to accommodate special needs, make these changes while the program continually evolves. Make the whole program better. Backing off sends the wrong message. I also believe that to begin to educate our children to be mentally and physically strong and tough, we need to have the most mentally and physically tough educators.

What is the governor doing about this issue?

Bob Krainz

Belmont

