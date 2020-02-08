Editor,
In this day and age when we need to start to develop students that are mentally and physically tough, why stop this program? If the program needs improvements to accommodate special needs, make these changes while the program continually evolves. Make the whole program better. Backing off sends the wrong message. I also believe that to begin to educate our children to be mentally and physically strong and tough, we need to have the most mentally and physically tough educators.
What is the governor doing about this issue?
Bob Krainz
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.