Editor,

Regarding the July 17 guest perspective “SB 9: Bane of San Mateo County,” the author dismisses legitimate concerns about this reckless bill.

Wildfire risk does not vanish merely because one describes development as “urban infill.” Senate Bill 9’s expansive definition of urban includes the suburban area of Santa Rosa where the 2017 Tubbs Fire incinerated 3,000 homes. SB 9 would change zoning there to promote four homes per lot, with 4-foot setbacks. It is well known that closely-spaced housing is dangerous in wildfire risk areas, because of structure-to-structure fire spread and clogged escape routes. In high-risk areas, the National Fire Protection Association and Firewise USA call for 30-foot setbacks. SB 9 exempts high-risk areas for that reason — but only if they are in unincorporated state responsibility areas, not in cities and towns.

The author seems to think it obvious that the state needs 2.3 million new homes in the next eight years. California already suffers from catastrophic wildfire, rolling power blackouts, water rationing and road gridlock. With California’s average household size of three, building that many homes would add almost 7 million people, the equivalent of adding a new Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose. Is that what California needs and its current residents want?

Neal Mielke

Los Altos Hills

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription