To simplify the process of keeping tabs on Redwood City’s many active construction projects, I’ve worked out a regular walking route to visit most of them in one go. This week I’ll outline that walk, enabling anyone so inclined to follow in my footsteps and see first-hand what I so often write about in this column.
Wherever you choose to begin, aim for the first project that interests you. Me, I wander through the residential areas toward the Avenue del Ora side of Orion Alternative School (formerly John Gill Elementary), where construction is wrapping up on a massive addition to that school’s campus. From there, head out to Jefferson Avenue, take a left, and cross Jefferson at Hawes Street. Follow Hawes one block to Madison Avenue and take a right. Along Madison, observe the tremendous progress being made on the city’s new Veterans Memorial Building/Senior Center. Follow the construction fencing around to the left, and use the walkway into Red Morton Park. You’ll parallel the construction project through the parking lot, and then ascend a slight grass hill. Turn left and head through the park, staying between the soccer field on your left and the baseball fields on your right. Cross over Arroyo Ojo de Agua and keep it on your left, and you’ll wind up in a residential area at the head of Vera Avenue.
Now follow Vera all the way out to El Camino Real. As you go, note the small apartment rebuild at 409 Vera Ave., the future project site at 239 Vera (five townhouse-style condos), the 10 nearly completed townhouses at 211 Vera, and the cluster of five duplexes being built at 112 Vera.
When you get to El Camino Real, jog left to the multistory affordable housing building quickly rising just past The Record Man. Then, retrace your steps and continue beyond Vera to cross El Camino at Maple Street. Follow Maple until you reach Lathrop Street, noting the ELCO Yards construction to your right.
At Lathrop Street (which is closed to vehicles, but not pedestrians), cross to the front of the new 1180 Main St. office building and turn right to follow Lathrop to the corner, where you’ll find the coffee hut that will soon do business from a converted shipping container. Turn left on Elm, and walk one block to Main Street. Along Elm, everything to your right will be replaced by a seven-story, 249-unit apartment building, except for the small single-story office building right at the corner of Main and Elm, which will remain.
At Main, turn right and walk to Cedar Street. Across Main, the huge “Parcel E,” which stretches from the dog park to Chestnut Street, will sport two office buildings atop a single large subterranean parking garage.
Turn right on Cedar and walk out to El Camino Real. The first block you pass will eventually contain a four-story office building, while the second will be home to a four-story office and retail building with an integrated child care center.
Now, retrace your steps to Main Street and turn left, heading to and through downtown. Pause to observe 925 Main St.: what once was home to Young’s Auto Parts has been extended in the rear with a two-story addition. Next, note 847, 849 and 851 Main St. There, the historic retail space has been preserved, but now fronts a large, four-story office building.
Now continue along Main Street, to and beyond Veterans Boulevard. Note the 125-unit affordable apartment building under construction at 353 Main St.
As you near the freeway, cross to the left side of Main and take the pedestrian/cyclist underpass beneath Highway 101. Then, bear right and use the “bridge to nowhere” to cross Redwood Creek. Stroll along the protected gravel path that runs through the 1548 Main St. project site, which should soon be the home of 131 new three-story townhomes. Note what remains of Docktown Marina along the creek to your left.
When you reach the Docktown Marina parking lot, follow the street — Maple Street — around the corner and out to Blomquist Street. Approaching Blomquist, note the safe parking lot on your left and the rapid progress being made on the county’s Navigation Center on your right. And when you reach Blomquist, observe the construction that will extend that street between the police station and the new Navigation Center.
Finally, retrace your steps back to and beneath Highway 101. Follow Main Street just past the DMV, and then turn right on Brewster Street. Walk out to Veterans Boulevard and jog left one block, to Middlefield Road. Follow Middlefield until you reach Marshall Street, and the site of the county’s new office building project. Admire the unusual construction techniques — the building’s structure is almost entirely made of wood. Then, when ready, turn right on Marshall and return, possibly overwhelmed, to where you started.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
