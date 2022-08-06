Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

To simplify the process of keeping tabs on Redwood City’s many active construction projects, I’ve worked out a regular walking route to visit most of them in one go. This week I’ll outline that walk, enabling anyone so inclined to follow in my footsteps and see first-hand what I so often write about in this column.

Wherever you choose to begin, aim for the first project that interests you. Me, I wander through the residential areas toward the Avenue del Ora side of Orion Alternative School (formerly John Gill Elementary), where construction is wrapping up on a massive addition to that school’s campus. From there, head out to Jefferson Avenue, take a left, and cross Jefferson at Hawes Street. Follow Hawes one block to Madison Avenue and take a right. Along Madison, observe the tremendous progress being made on the city’s new Veterans Memorial Building/Senior Center. Follow the construction fencing around to the left, and use the walkway into Red Morton Park. You’ll parallel the construction project through the parking lot, and then ascend a slight grass hill. Turn left and head through the park, staying between the soccer field on your left and the baseball fields on your right. Cross over Arroyo Ojo de Agua and keep it on your left, and you’ll wind up in a residential area at the head of Vera Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription