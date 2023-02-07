After several weeks of reports of people getting hit by water beads shot from a toy gun known as a “gel blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun” throughout San Carlos, but mainly downtown, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is warning that firing the gel ball blasters maliciously can be a misdemeanor, depending on injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is also strongly encouraging parents to discuss the devices with their children.
“A toy gun stops being a toy when it victimizes others,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Witness statements have provided limited suspect details but suggest five juvenile suspects, driving an unknown make/model vehicle have been involved in multiple assaults. The suspects drive past the victims and discharge the toy gun at random individuals walking down the street, mostly in the evening hours.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
