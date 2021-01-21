San Mateo police are investigating a “swatting” case after responding Wednesday to a report of a person barricaded inside a home with a gun, only to learn the call was a fake.
Police initially issued an alert shortly before 3:30 p.m. saying they had closed the area of 28th Avenue and Garfield Street for a “barricaded incident.”
About an hour later, the Police Department sent out an update saying the area had reopened after officers determined there was no barricaded suspect inside a home.
Police said they are now investigating who made the false call and said the suspect or suspects “will be brought to justice.”
