The San Mateo City Council named Rich Hedges to its vacant council seat, clearing the way to the naming of Amourence Lee mayor and Lisa Diaz Nash deputy mayor, and ending a chaotic crisis but bringing new allegations about quid pro quo offers.
The Dec. 12 decision capped off an impasse lasting more than a week about the order of appointing Lee as mayor and filling the council vacancy, with the issue garnering regional attention over the delay. The Monday council meeting saw progress made with Hedges, a longtime resident who lives in the newly created District 4, appointed to fill a two-year term.
Lee voted for Hedges to ensure no further distractions to staff or the public amid a turbulent week.
“I do not believe, on principle, that it is correct for our council to operate out of order,” Lee said at the meeting. “However, I feel the people’s time has been wasted.”
Councilmember Robert Newsom originally wanted someone in a caretaker role for the two-year term not from District 4 but was swayed the other way after hearing the public comment supporting Hedges. District 4 is in the Shoreview neighborhood and does not have a representative on the council. Loraine favored Hedges because of the number of boards, committees and commissions he has been a part of and the public support he received.
“When it comes to civic experience, I believe his record is unmatched given the applicants we have heard from tonight,” Loraine said.
Hedges has served on the Measure S Oversight Committee and the San Mateo Personnel Board, which advises the city manager regarding personnel matters and hears appeals from city employees. He has also been on several San Mateo County boards and an advisor to Skyline Community College Department of Cosmetology. The vote was 3-1, with Diaz Nash voting against it.
The night saw another twist when Lee alleged there were multiple attempts to persuade her to vote trade for a candidate in exchange for becoming mayor. Lee said she was approached on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11 by individuals about her becoming mayor if she voted for Cliff Robbins, a Sustainability and Infrastructure commissioner. In a tense and surprising moment, Lee announced Robbins as the person the individuals proposed by pulling out a manila envelope and opening it to reveal a piece of paper with his name on it. The envelope had been sitting in front of her computer during the meeting.
The alleged attempt to contact a councilmember could violate state laws. Lee did not name the individuals who approached her, and she said she hoped Robbins was not involved with the situation. Given the circumstances, she asked that his application be set aside. The three finalists for the council seat were Pablo Quintanilla from District 3, Robbins living in District 1 and Hedges.
“The integrity of our selection process has been poisoned by attempts at vote trading,” Lee said.
When given a chance to speak, Robbins denied ever engaging in any vote exchange or authorizing anybody to do so. Robbins said the unsupported accusation could subject the city to a defamation suit.
“I have a reputation I have built up for 60-plus years,” Robbins said. “If you have facts, lay them out there, but they are untrue. I have done nothing that anybody is talking about. I’m not aware of anybody who has done anything like that on my behalf.”
City Attorney Prasanna Rasiah said he was aware of the incident but did not know who made the proposition after Lee declined to provide further details. In a press release, the city of San Mateo said the City Attorney’s Office referred the matter to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, which is responsible for these investigations.
At the meeting, Rasiah also encouraged the council to focus on the agenda item at hand, which was to name the fifth member. Following the council appointment, the council voted unanimously to name Lee mayor. Lee is the city’s first Asian American woman mayor. She was appointed to the council in 2019 and elected to a four-year, at-large term in 2020.
“My fellow councilmembers, it is a profound privilege to serve, and we are so fortunate to be part of this team,” Lee said.
The impasse to fill the mayor position and council seat began when the new four-person council declined to make Lee the mayor on Dec. 5, which is usually a ceremonial decision. The mayoral system calls for the councilmembers to rotate annually amongst themselves for the mayor position, and the city charter calls for the council to appoint a member to fill the mayor vacancy. Lee is the senior councilmember with previous legislative experience and is in line to become mayor by precedent under the rotating mayor system and city charter. Diaz Nash and Councilmember Robert Newsom were against it. Both cited a desire to see the absent council seat filled first on Dec. 12 so all five people could appoint the mayor. The reordering would also ensure the future mayor would not have a tiebreaking vote for the vacant seat decision, which concerned both. Lee and Councilmember Adam Loraine argued the council should pick the mayor before it fills the council seat and respect over 100 years of precedent and tradition.
The fifth council seat was empty after Deputy Mayor Diane Papan was elected to the state Assembly and resigned. The 2-2 divide led to an eight-hour Dec. 5 meeting filled with unsettled debate. The council continued the decision on the mayor to Dec. 7 and again until after a special meeting to name the fifth councilmember Dec. 12, when Hedges was appointed.
Public comment at the Dec. 12 meeting showed many people supported making Hedges the councilmember and making Lee mayor, with many in District 4 calling for the experience of Hedges to represent their interests.
Public speaker Ed Taylor noted Hedges did not have a political agenda and would do the best job for San Mateo.
“I know he is a man of integrity, and what you see is he doesn’t pull any punches,” Taylor said.
The five other applicants interviewed and considered for a spot on the council were Chris Conway from District 1, Planning Commissioner John Ebneter from District 2, Mason Fong from District 1, Max Mautner from District 1, and Michael Ragan from District 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.