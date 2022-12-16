Editor,
The San Mateo City Council’s reorganization shed light on how divisive local politics have gotten. Councilmembers Nash and Newsom had politically outmaneuvered Councilmember Lee in the last meeting by holding the appointment of the mayor. Still, she resorted to performative politics instead of negotiating with her peers. It strikes me that Ms. Lee, a social justice warrior, resembles Donald Trump in many ways. Invoking a mob of people to City Hall whenever she does not get her way, bullying a candidate for the City Council because of his stance on a single issue, and now making allegations defaming a commissioner to prevent his candidacy for the formerly vacant seat on the council. If Ms. Lee is recalled, it would not be an injustice.
