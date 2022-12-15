Councilmember Amourence Lee made a mockery of our council Monday night by claiming — without providing a shred of evidence — that candidate and Sustainability and Infrastructure Committee Chair Cliff Robbins, arguably the strongest compromise candidate, should have his application “set aside” owing to accusations of illegal backdoor dealings.
She pulled his name out of an envelope like some bad Oscars parody. It was likely her own envelope — so why the performance? And had Maureen Freschet still been among the applicants, would it have been her name instead? We have no idea, because she refused to provide any more details. The city attorney, when asked by Councilmember Lisa Diaz Nash if this had been reported, stated that no information (names, dates, times) had been provided as part of this so-called “report” — banana republic antics, not San Mateo’s.
Given she refused to provide more details, this issue has been forwarded to the DA. Unless Lee immediately provides irrefutable evidence of these allegations, the defamation and disenfranchisement of Commissioner Robbins must be considered as delegitimizing Monday’s appointment of Rich Hedges, and Ms. Lee’s appointment as mayor. I believe Mr. Hedges is a man of integrity and honor, and should support a motion by council to invalidate all decisions made Monday evening, and start anew, with apologies and the full consideration of Commissioner Robbins. Ms. Lee must be held accountable for her actions, and her removal must now be strongly considered, lest our city’s reputation suffer further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.