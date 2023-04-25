In December, San Mateo was deprived of mayoral representation — breaking a 128-year tradition of peaceful transfer of power.
First day on the job, my junior council colleagues Lisa Nash and Robert Newsom blocked my appointment to mayor and ignored the strong recommendations of our city manager and city attorney, the League of Women Voters, faith and labor leaders, elected representatives and more than 1,000 community members. They abandoned the directives of the voter-approved City Charter when they refused to do the first order of business first. This stain on our city’s history was entirely avoidable if the standard reorganization process was followed.
The norms were not respected and the door was open to the backroom. There was undue pressure on the selection process to fill the vacant council seat, which created the conditions for a potential conflict of interest. Sadly upstanding Democratic leaders and council candidates were caught in the crosshairs.
I was approached and received unsolicited communications including a text message, “Hey there, letting you know that I’ve confirmed with Cliff that he will vote for you for mayor and will not vote in favor of removing the 3 planning commissioners, if chosen.” It raised questions and concerns, not just from myself, but also our city manager and city attorney.
Should I have smiled and ignored it? My first duty is to my oath and defending the public trust and I believe that the public deserved to know. Our community should feel reassured I am unafraid to speak up and demand transparency, even when knowing it will be used against me — even when it puts my friendships and my reputation on the line.
As a lifelong advocate and elected leader, I have profound respect for our First Amendment right to petition our government. Remember that we were out of order and what should have been standard advocacy was convoluted. Conversations with my dear friends — dedicated community leaders, who I admire and respect — tested my values: the duty to my oath of office and my friendships. I am not a judge or jury, it’s not my job to investigate or determine criminality, my moral obligation was to protect the due process our community deserves. In real time, I told the public about these communications to guard the integrity of the council appointment process, triggering an investigation from the District Attorney’s Office, which, fortunately, concluded that no criminal actions occurred. There is a heavy price for standing on my principles, but one can only imagine the damage of staying silent.
There’s a sickening absurdity in the fact that I’m now being attacked for speaking up, when these same attackers would have accused me of participating in or covering up a potential quid pro quo if I had said nothing. Now, fortunately the DA investigation puts to rest any question of impropriety. The public is assured that my first loyalty is to my oath of office and under close scrutiny we were all vindicated.
In San Mateo, a new generation of voters is changing the landscape of our representative government. The old guard is losing their grip on power. They undermine our new generation of leaders, waging baseless accusations of “puppeteering” corruption — the same small group and special interests that stood against my appointment to council, opposed my election, and attempted to block my mayoral appointment.
It’s shocking to see MAGA-style extremism here in our county, spewing hate speech and inciting violence, “Let’s use Ammo to get rid of Amo.” I will not cower or be silenced by relentless harassment and hate. We cannot allow a small group of people to hijack our progress. The cost to our community is immeasurable and a special election recall could waste more than $700,000, and that cost could rise depending on staff time. There’s a chilling effect because women, people of color, and my North Central neighbors are deterred from stepping into leadership.
I’m grateful for the county’s Democratic Party and Labor Council, San Mateo Police Officers’ Association, San Mateo Consolidated Firefighers’ Association, SMC API Caucus, numerous elected and civic leaders, and community members standing with me in the fire on the side of justice.
I have been tested and the public can see I will never hesitate to train the light of scrutiny on myself or any public official — friend or foe. As your mayor, I will always demand transparency to build a resilient democracy in service to every San Matean. For the sake of our beautiful city, I hope we can close this chapter and start anew. I call for unity — let’s choose to build a foundation for our future, so we can focus on doing the people’s work.
Amourence Lee is the mayor of San Mateo.
