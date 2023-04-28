In response to Mayor Amourence Lee’s April 25 guest perspective, “The Test of Scrutiny,” all I can say is what an appalling lack of contriteness. No mending of wounds. Only a complete deflection of her role in the theatrics she created in December.
Instead of bringing the community together and reducing divisiveness, she comes out with more attacks aimed at those who take issue with her conduct and leadership. What I personally find most offensive is that she labels, by her words and association, anyone who doesn’t agree with her as MAGA-style extremists who spew hate speech and incite violence, and calls her detractors “old guard,” which, frankly, smacks of ageism. This is conduct unbecoming of a leader.
Instead of taking the high road, all she does is inflame the rhetoric by notching up the hate speech against the community she serves. The test of scrutiny is on you, Mayor Lee. And based on the thousands of San Mateans that have already signed the petition asking for the placement of a ballot measure to recall you this November, you have failed.
