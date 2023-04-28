Editor,
It seems to be trendy for San Mateo mayors and former mayors to chime in on this opinion page. As the first, and still ONLY, Asian American mayor of San Mateo elected on the first ballot of his peers, I suppose I should chime in. I choose to quote the wisdom of Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore and say these few words: “Nitwit! Blubber! Oddment! Tweak!” Be kind, everyone.
