Our local democracy in the city of San Mateo is strained and damaged.
Accusations of insurrection regarding an otherwise democratic process in selecting a mayor and making an appointment to a vacant council seat do not reflect reality and in fact have poisoned the well.
The debate over these fundamental decisions was democratic. Long and arduous yes, but that is the process sometimes. Equating robust debate with insurrection is both dangerous and chilling. In a democracy, residents, elected leaders and interested stakeholders are entitled to have divergent perspectives and to advocate for them.
This advocacy is what happened over three San Mateo City Council meetings in December. Labeling that as an insurrection is disingenuous, at best, and reflects a distrust and fear of democracy, at worst. We have seen what insurrection looks like and a debate over a mayoral and council appointment in a legislative body is not that. It’s a debate. The way a democracy is supposed to function.
But significant additional damage was done to our local democracy during those meetings when a well-regarded public servant, a consummate volunteer and leader was needlessly smeared. Accused of being the beneficiary of some conspiracy and thus tainted, unable to be considered for appointment to a vacant council seat. Subsequently, three additional public servants were smeared to justify the original smear. And not just smeared but caused to be investigated by the District Attorney’s Office — a stressful and scary prospect.
Fortunately, thanks to the District Attorney’s Office, the truth is out and there are no findings to justify the allegations made from the council dais. But that neither repairs the damage to those so smeared nor to the community. Worse yet, the source of those same allegations continues to repeat them, continuing the damage to the reputations of those already impacted. The lack of contrition for these false allegations is simply appalling. That is not leadership. That is Machiavellian disregard for the consequences of one’s actions.
Elected councilmembers are obligated to take input from the community and from all stakeholders. If those same community members and stakeholders now believe any communication with those they elect will be leveraged against them and bring law enforcement to their door who would want to speak up? This threat undermines the democratic process and is truly chilling. Residents absolutely deserve the opportunity to engage those they elect on any matter of public interest but that fundamental democratic right has been undermined and made threatening by false claims of illegal advocacy.
Moreover, service on local boards and city councils is an often already thankless job. Those who step up to serve do so essentially as volunteers with little to no compensation other than the satisfaction of serving their community. The vitriol recently trained on a potential volunteer leaves little incentive for anyone who would wish to serve. The number of people willing to step into the fray is already small. Seeing what is happening in San Mateo will dissuade even some of the most passionate community servants from stepping forward. This is a disastrous result for our community and our region.
San Mateo is a small town and the many public policy issues we confront have historically been resolved through consensus. Not necessarily dispassionately, not without disagreement or contention but largely in a civil way that invited participation and input. What is happening now is a stark departure from that history and one that will not serve our community well.
As this drama continues to unfold, confidence in our local government is increasingly called into question. That is because no one has been held to account. Without accountability, the distrust of our local government and fear of engagement will linger. A significant public reconciliation is called for. What that looks like should be a part of a process but one with a definitive end.
Without accountability, the fear and disillusionment will be a more permanent feature of our local politics and will continue to have a chilling effect on our democracy.
Jerry Hill is a former state senator and San Mateo mayor, Claire Mack is a former San Mateo mayor, and Jack Matthews is a former San Mateo mayor.
