An increasing number of longtime political leaders and activists are bemoaning the decline of what is sometimes called “the San Mateo County way.”
This is generally characterized by civility, cooperation and collegiality, even amid disagreements.
Of course, longtime outsiders, some of whom now are emerging in elective positions, would say these are just the delusions of the clubby insiders who long have dominated county politics and have kept themselves in power to the exclusion of people of color.
Certainly, those days, if not over, are being challenged. The newest and most notable example was Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting at which supervisors Noelia Corzo and David Canepa launched personal attacks on Supervisor Ray Mueller, accusing him of racism and xenophobia for trying to modify the county’s ban on working with ICE. These may have been the harshest comments ever uttered at the board dais and directed at a colleague.
All politics is local, the legendary Tip O’Neill used to say.
In San Mateo County, all politics is becoming personal.
Corzo’s argument for the ban leaned heavily on her own unpleasant and frightening experiences with ICE. Her perspective, she argued during her campaign for supervisor, has never been fully represented on the board. Her personal experience trumps all others.
We see this personal politics elsewhere. Canepa, in a blunder-filled interview with ABC-7’s Stephanie Sierra where she confronted him with data about criminal recidivism, said: “No. Look Stephanie, that’s not going to change my mind.” This comes impressively close to the assertion: “My mind is made up. Don’t confuse me with the facts.”
Similarly, San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee’s recent moralistic manifesto of denial was all about her personal feelings.
It is a mark of inexperience when elected officials rely too heavily on how they feel as the main guide for making decisions.
But it is how some portions of the political landscape are being reshaped, led by progressives.
All of which sets up a fascinating, and undoubtedly bitter, 2024 election cycle.
Some members of the old guard, as Lee conveniently labeled them, see a small group of progressives who are overreaching, legislatively and rhetorically. They expect a backlash against policies that may be suitable for San Francisco, but are out of step with San Mateo County. Or, what we are witnessing could be a generational change that relegates the old guard to nostalgia.
Against this cross-current, we can anticipate two of the most highly contested races for two seats on the board. Dave Pine, who represents District 1 (South San Francisco to Burlingame) is termed out at the end of next year; so is Warren Slocum, who represents District 4 (Redwood City to East Palo Alto). In both districts, at least eight people are being talked about as potential candidates. Disclaimer: The following is just the latest speculation. Inquiries among the possible candidates have not been made.
DISTRICT 1: Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach announced her candidacy last week. She ran for Congress last year and finished fourth among seven candidates in the June primary. But she is thought to have run an impressive campaign and many of the established leaders in the county who backed ultimate winner Kevin Mullin now appear to be lining up behind Beach.
Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan is an all-but-announced candidate. The expectation is that the race between these two will be bruising.
Also being mentioned (in no particular order): Millbrae councilmembers Anders Fung and Maurice Goodman, both Papan colleagues; Burlingame Councilmember Ricardo Ortiz, a Beach colleague; former San Bruno Councilmember Linda Mason; South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, who ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly last year; and leading political strategist Irving Torres.
DISTRICT 4: Paul Bocanegra, community activist and juvenile justice and criminal justice reform advocate, is said to have begun the process of filing for this seat. Also being mentioned: East Palo Alto councilmembers Lisa Gauthier and Antonio Lopez; Redwood City Councilmember Alicia Aguirre and former councilmembers Giselle Hale and Ian Bain; and Menlo Park councilmembers Cecilia Taylor and Drew Combs.
LEST WE FORGET: The ever-voluble Canepa is also up for reelection to his third and final term on the board representing District 5 (Daly City to San Bruno). He is likely to run unopposed, given how hard he works his district and to maintain a high profile.
OTHER RACES: There are rumors that Rudy Espinoza Murray, Corzo’s chief of staff, is considering running for the Redwood City Council, challenging first-term incumbent Lisette Espinoza-Garnica. … You can bet there will be no recall election in San Mateo, but a dedicated group is looking for someone to run against Lee when she is up for reelection next year.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.