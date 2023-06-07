The San Mateo City Council has approved an apology letter to four community members for the damage caused during its mayor selection and vacant council appointment in December, a decision it hopes will move the city forward.
The letter to Sustainability and Infrastructure Commissioner Cliff Robbins; former Mayor Joe Goethals; Nicole Fernandez, district director to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, and former county Democratic Party chair; and David Burruto, the current district director for Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, and former county Democratic Party chair, offered an apology for the “unnecessary reputational harm and distress because of improper actions taken by then-Councilmember Amourence Lee” at a Dec. 12 meeting.
“Mayor Lee is a friend of mine, but she is wrong in this, and I think we need to move forward,” Councilmember Rich Hedges said in his explanation for approval of the letter at the June 5 council meeting.
The allegations led the City Attorney’s Office to refer the matter to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. A monthslong investigation led to the DA’s Office concluding there was no evidence to support the allegations, leading the council to believe an apology was in order from the body given the unwarranted harm to the four. The council said it was in the city’s best interest to put the matter behind it and to ensure there was no chilling effect on individuals having the right to address their elected officials and advocate for a position freely.
A subcommittee of Diaz Nash and Councilmember Adam Loraine drafted the letter following direction from the council at its May 1 meeting. However, Loraine asked at the June 5 meeting that the item be delayed at least one council meeting so the subcommittee could meet and work on letter language, citing his concern that the letter was too punitive to Lee. The council decided against his request, citing the need to move on from the situation.
“I don’t want to bring this up again and have it come in front of the council in another month or two months. I think it’s time we peel the bandage off, make the apology and move on,” Newsom said.
Seema Patel, a planning commissioner with the city who was speaking on her own behalf, agreed with Loraine and asked for the city to revise the letter, given that the division was not just caused by one person. She questioned why disregarding the city charter and filibustering the vote for mayor didn’t warrant an apology from others on the council.
“Given that a majority of council supported a broad apology, I was expecting the apology letter to cover the entire series of events and not target a single individual,” Patel said.
The council voted 4-0 to approve sending the apology letter at the meeting, with Lee not in attendance. Robbins and Fernandez spoke and argued the letter, as initially written, was a necessary and needed apology, noting they hoped to hear it directly from Lee.
“It is my view that the City Council should act,” Robbins said. “I would appreciate it. It would certainly make me feel better as I move beyond this.”
“For the closure I need personally, and the time I have invested in this community and having my character questioned for two months and being investigated by the district attorney for approximately two months, I would like the council to act tonight,” Fernandez said.
The council also plans to strengthen its code of conduct to increase clarity, accountability and consequences for potential future deviations.
