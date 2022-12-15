Editor,
Having sat through the “show” at the City Council chambers Monday night, I am afraid my thoughts are unprintable in a family newspaper. Joseph de Maistre said that “nations get the government they deserve.” I don’t believe San Mateo deserves these people, but some of us voted for them. Fortunately, Rich Hedges was appointed to fill the vacancy, so there will be at least one adult in the room. If these people cannot even understand the city charter, they are going to need close supervision. Good luck to us!
