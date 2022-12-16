I watched on TV this week two sham City Council elections like those run by incompetent people in some small hick town. Ms. Diaz Nash was the only one who showed integrity by constantly questioning Ms. Lee as to her unfounded allegations against Mr. Robinson. Her defamation of Mr. Robinson took him out of consideration for the councilmember at large seat. The meeting should have been ended by the city attorney at that point and Ms. Lee’s allegation formally investigated.
Ms. Lee obviously planned this for theatrical effect by waiting until the councilmember at large process had concluded. Why did she not bring this up at the beginning of the meeting or in private with other councilmembers, as any professional person with integrity would do? That she would do this in public and not have any proof to support her allegations says everything about her.
The city will undoubtedly face a slander suit from Mr. Robinson, costing taxpayers significant funds, all thanks to Ms. Lee’s public unfounded allegations, and the incompetence of the city attorney for not stopping this before it happened.
Only Ms. Diaz Nash and Mr. Newsom honored their word to vote for Ms. Lee, even after her despicable behavior. Both the city attorney and mayor should be questioned under oath and the results published in the paper.
Both of the elections are tainted until the truth is discovered. Do not let this go.
