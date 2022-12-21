Editor,
Editor,
In the latest City Council meeting, several applicants were interviewed to fill the fifth council seat. There were some standouts and Mason Fong was one of them. He’s young, bright, energetic and experienced in local and state politics.
Committing to serving only two years in a caretaker role, residing outside of District 2 or 4, Mr. Fong’s only agenda was to serve San Mateo. Not aligning himself to any particular interest group, Mr. Fong would have created a balanced council. I hazard to say his brilliance would have outshone some on the council who prefer to bask in the limelight. Instead, the council majority, spurred on by councilmembers Lee and Loraine, selected Rich Hedges. Mr. Hedges is well known for his sponsorship of Measure Q promoting rent control in San Mateo, his support of labor unions and taller buildings. Mr. Hedges resides in District 4 and will be the incumbent in the 2024 election; incumbents win 80% of the time in California local elections.
Another top contending candidate, Cliff Robbins, was astoundingly put aside by Councilmember Lee’s staged and unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing. Her claims were made after his interview and a vote was taken; showmanship at its best but to the complete disregard of a well-respected man and viable candidate. It served her purpose and eliminated him from the running. All of Ms. Lee’s grand declarations about democracy, transparency, tradition and, her most overused statement, “rule of law” are simply a means of self-preservation as was this latest act of injustice.
Lisa Maley
San Mateo
